Sportradar Salaries

Sportradar's salary ranges from $84,253 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Norway at the low-end to $136,518 for a Data Scientist in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sportradar. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $93.6K
Business Analyst
$133K
Data Scientist
$137K

Product Manager
$84.3K
Program Manager
$93.9K
Project Manager
$96.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sportradar is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sportradar is $95,220.

