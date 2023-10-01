Spokeo Salaries

Company Directory
Spokeo's salary ranges from $148,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $228,850 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spokeo. Last updated: 9/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $149K
Data Scientist
$157K
Marketing
$163K

Product Manager
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spokeo is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spokeo is $159,975.

Other Resources