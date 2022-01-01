Company Directory
Splunk
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Splunk Salaries

Splunk's salary ranges from $51,822 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in Czech Republic at the low-end to $733,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Splunk. Last updated: 8/29/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
P2 $171K
P3 $227K
P4 $300K
P5 $403K
P6 $726K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
P2 $189K
P3 $219K
P4 $261K
P5 $422K
P6 $652K
P7 $733K
Sales
P2 $121K
P3 $158K
P4 $245K
P5 $312K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

83 47
83 47
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $366K
M4 $411K
M5 $563K
Product Designer
P2 $150K
P3 $218K
P5 $351K

UX Designer

Solution Architect
P4 $229K
P5 $282K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Data Scientist
Median $265K
Marketing
P2 $106K
P5 $268K
Technical Program Manager
Median $224K
Financial Analyst
Median $145K
Program Manager
Median $170K
Sales Engineer
Median $51.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $157K
Recruiter
Median $141K
Technical Writer
Median $145K
Project Manager
Median $156K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $425K
Accountant
$252K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$147K
Business Analyst
Median $161K
Business Development
$63.3K
Chief of Staff
$371K
Customer Service
$229K
Data Analyst
$167K
Human Resources
$249K
Management Consultant
$153K
Marketing Operations
$162K
Product Design Manager
$481K
Revenue Operations
$200K
Total Rewards
$241K
UX Researcher
$129K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Splunk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Splunk is Product Manager at the P7 level with a yearly total compensation of $733,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splunk is $227,427.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Splunk

Related Companies

  • Okta
  • Box
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Pure Storage
  • UiPath
  • See all companies →

Other Resources