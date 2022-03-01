Company Directory
Split Software
Split Software Salaries

Split Software's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $208,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Split Software. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $208K
Data Analyst
$81.6K
Human Resources
$78.4K

Solution Architect
$174K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Split Software is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $208,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Split Software is $127,863.

