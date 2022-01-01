Company Directory
Splice
Splice Salaries

Splice's salary ranges from $124,375 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $251,250 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Splice. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $139K
Product Manager
Median $160K
Business Development
$251K

Financial Analyst
$124K
Marketing
$235K
Product Designer
$220K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Splice is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splice is $190,072.

