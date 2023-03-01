Company Directory
Splashtop
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Splashtop Salaries

Splashtop's salary ranges from $21,377 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $39,260 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Splashtop. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$21.4K
Sales
$34.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$30.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Software Engineer
$39.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Splashtop is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $39,260. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splashtop is $32,508.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Splashtop

Related Companies

  • Flipkart
  • Tesla
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Netflix
  • See all companies →

Other Resources