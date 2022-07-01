Company Directory
Splash Financial Salaries

Splash Financial's salary ranges from $180,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager at the low-end to $240,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Splash Financial. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $240K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Information Technologist (IT)
$221K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Splash Financial is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Splash Financial is $221,100.

