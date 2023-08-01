Company Directory
Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications Salaries

Spirent Communications's salary ranges from $87,063 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $201,000 for a Sales Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spirent Communications. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Networking Engineer

Marketing Operations
$87.1K
Product Manager
$152K

Sales Engineer
$201K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spirent Communications is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spirent Communications is $152,471.

