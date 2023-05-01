Company Directory
Spire Global
Spire Global Salaries

Spire Global's salary ranges from $94,186 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $166,165 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Controls Engineer
$108K
Software Engineer
$94.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$143K

Technical Program Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spire Global is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $166,165. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spire Global is $125,494.

