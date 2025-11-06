Company Directory
Solarisbank
Solarisbank Software Engineer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

The median Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package at Solarisbank totals €83.5K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Solarisbank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Solarisbank
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per annum
€83.5K
Level
Triangle 1
Base salary
€83.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at Solarisbank?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Solarisbank in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €118,233. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solarisbank for the Software Engineer role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €79,948.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Solarisbank

