Software Engineer compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from PLN 253K per year for L3 to PLN 286K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 254K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN 253K
PLN 253K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 286K
PLN 286K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
