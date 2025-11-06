SoftServe Software Engineer Salaries in Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Software Engineer compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from PLN 140K per year for L2 to PLN 272K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 265K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 ( Entry Level ) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- L2 PLN 140K PLN 138K PLN 0 PLN 2.3K L3 PLN 236K PLN 236K PLN 0 PLN 0 L4 PLN 272K PLN 272K PLN 0 PLN 0 View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

No salaries found

