Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at SoftServe ranges from UAH 420K per year for L1 to UAH 2.74M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 2.13M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 ( Entry Level ) UAH 420K UAH 420K UAH 0 UAH 0 L2 UAH 1.16M UAH 1.16M UAH 1.1K UAH 0 L3 UAH 2.34M UAH 2.34M UAH 0 UAH 0 L4 UAH 2.35M UAH 2.34M UAH 0 UAH 2.1K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( UAH ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

