Software Engineer compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area at SoftServe ranges from PLN 191K per year for L2 to PLN 309K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 246K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 191K
PLN 191K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 239K
PLN 239K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 309K
PLN 309K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
