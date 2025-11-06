Company Directory
SoftServe
SoftServe Business Analyst Salaries in Poland

Business Analyst compensation in Poland at SoftServe totals PLN 209K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 211K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SoftServe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at SoftServe?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at SoftServe in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 291,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftServe for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 206,338.

Other Resources