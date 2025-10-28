Company Directory
Softeq
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Softeq Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Poland package at Softeq totals PLN 221K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Softeq's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Softeq
Business Analyst
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per annum
PLN 221K
Level
Senior
Base salary
PLN 221K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Softeq?
Block logo
+PLN 214K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 328K
Stripe logo
+PLN 73.7K
Datadog logo
+PLN 129K
Verily logo
+PLN 81.1K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Softeq in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 306,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Softeq for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 221,160.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Softeq

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • See all companies →

Other Resources