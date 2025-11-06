Company Directory
SoftBank
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Tokyo Area

SoftBank Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Tokyo Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Tokyo Area package at SoftBank totals ¥5.89M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SoftBank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
SoftBank
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Total per annum
¥5.89M
Level
L3
Base salary
¥3.35M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥2.54M
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at SoftBank?
Block logo
+¥8.64M
Robinhood logo
+¥13.25M
Stripe logo
+¥2.98M
Datadog logo
+¥5.21M
Verily logo
+¥3.28M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SoftBank in Greater Tokyo Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥14,567,298. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SoftBank for the Software Engineer role in Greater Tokyo Area is ¥3,573,168.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SoftBank

Related Companies

  • Palantir
  • Amplitude
  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • Evercore
  • See all companies →

Other Resources