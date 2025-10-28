Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Societe Generale ranges from ₹6.62M per year for L3 to ₹6.94M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹6.62M
₹4.54M
₹0
₹2.08M
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***