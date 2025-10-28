Societe Generale Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Societe Generale ranges from ₹6.62M per year for L3 to ₹6.94M per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L2 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- L3 ₹6.62M ₹4.54M ₹0 ₹2.08M L4 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

