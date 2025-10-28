Company Directory
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Societe Generale ranges from ₹1.69M per year for L1 to ₹2.69M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.96M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Societe Generale?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Societe Generale in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,661,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹1,965,767.

