Software Engineer compensation in India at Societe Generale ranges from ₹1.69M per year for L1 to ₹2.69M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.96M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
