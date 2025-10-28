Project Manager compensation in France at Societe Generale totals €103K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €71.7K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€103K
€80.2K
€5.5K
€17.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
