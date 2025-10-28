Company Directory
Societe Generale
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Societe Generale Product Designer Salaries

Product Designer compensation in France at Societe Generale totals €49.7K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €49.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€49.7K
€49.7K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Block logo
+€50.5K
Robinhood logo
+€77.4K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute
What are the career levels at Societe Generale?

Included Titles

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Societe Generale in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €63,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale for the Product Designer role in France is €42,513.

