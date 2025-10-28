Societe Generale Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in France at Societe Generale ranges from €41.4K per year for L1 to €31.2K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €44.6K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Societe Generale's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 €41.4K €38.6K €0 €2.8K L2 € -- € -- € -- € -- L3 €31.2K €29.5K €0 €1.7K L4 € -- € -- € -- € -- View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

No salaries found

