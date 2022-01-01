Company Directory
Snowflake
Snowflake Salaries

Snowflake's salary ranges from $37,476 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $979,200 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Snowflake. Last updated: 11/17/2025

Software Engineer
IC1 $232K
IC2 $346K
IC3 $533K
IC4 $899K
IC5 $817K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Sales
IC1 $134K
IC2 $160K
IC3 $214K
IC4 $342K
IC5 $373K

Sales Development Representative

Account Executive

Solution Architect
IC3 $293K
IC4 $267K
IC5 $312K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Product Manager
IC3 $431K
IC4 $727K
IC5 $899K
Software Engineering Manager
M3 $616K
M4 $769K
Sales Engineer
IC3 $303K
IC4 $297K
Technical Program Manager
IC3 $276K
IC4 $375K
IC5 $325K
Data Scientist
IC1 $141K
IC2 $241K
IC3 $340K
Product Designer
IC2 $244K
IC3 $274K
IC4 $574K

UX Designer

Financial Analyst
Median $118K
Human Resources
Median $185K
Recruiter
Median $170K

Sourcer

Accountant
Median $226K

Technical Accountant

Business Analyst
Median $155K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $256K
Legal
Median $210K
Project Manager
Median $300K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $105K
Programme Manager
Median $240K
Business Operations
$370K
Business Operations Manager
$784K
Business Development
$289K
Customer Service
$37.5K
Data Analyst
$210K
Data Science Manager
$979K
Graphic Designer
$623K
Marketing
$174K
Marketing Operations
$121K
People Operations
$194K
Revenue Operations
$480K
Technical Account Manager
$134K
Technical Writer
$303K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snowflake, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Snowflake is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $979,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snowflake is $290,692.

