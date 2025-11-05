Company Directory
Snap
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Sales

  • All Sales Salaries

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Snap Sales Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Sales compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Snap totals $235K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Snap
Lead
Santa Monica, CA
Total per annum
$205K
Level
L5
Base salary
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Snap?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

13%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Sales offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Account Executive

Account Manager

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $255,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap for the Sales role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $145,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Snap

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Marketo
  • Coupang
  • See all companies →

Other Resources