Snap Recruiter Salaries in New York City Area

Recruiter compensation in New York City Area at Snap totals $158K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$158K
$158K
$0
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

13%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)

  • 13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Included Titles

Technical Recruiter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Snap in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $300,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Snap for the Recruiter role in New York City Area is $140,000.

Other Resources