Recruiter compensation in New York City Area at Snap totals $158K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Snap's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$158K
$158K
$0
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
100%
YR 1
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (8.33% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.77% monthly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.77% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
54%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
13%
YR 3
At Snap, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
54% vests in the 1st-YR (4.50% monthly)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.75% monthly)
13% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.08% monthly)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
Included TitlesSubmit New Title