Software Engineer compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area at SmartThings ranges from $109K per year for Software Engineer to $192K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package totals $151K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SmartThings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
