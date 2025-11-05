Company Directory
SmartThings
Software Engineer compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area at SmartThings ranges from $109K per year for Software Engineer to $192K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package totals $151K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SmartThings's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at SmartThings?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SmartThings in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartThings for the Software Engineer role in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area is $150,000.

