Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Smartsheet ranges from £63.1K per year for SE I to £77.5K per year for SE II. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £63.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Smartsheet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE I
£63.1K
£49.2K
£9.7K
£4.2K
SE II
£77.5K
£56.5K
£18.4K
£2.6K
Senior SE I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior SE II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)