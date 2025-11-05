Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Smartsheet totals ₹5.48M per year for Senior SE I. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹5.08M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Smartsheet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
SE I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior SE I
₹5.48M
₹5M
₹0
₹475K
Senior SE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Smartsheet, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.50% quarterly)