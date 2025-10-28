Company Directory
Sleep Number
Sleep Number Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in United States at Sleep Number ranges from $100K to $140K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sleep Number's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$109K - $126K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$100K$109K$126K$140K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Sleep Number, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Sleep Number in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sleep Number for the Product Manager role in United States is $100,300.

