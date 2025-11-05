Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Slalom Build ranges from $97.4K per year for Engineer to $189K per year for Senior Architect. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
