Slalom Build Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Slalom Build ranges from CA$101K per year for Engineer to CA$139K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$109K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$101K
CA$95K
CA$0
CA$5.7K
Senior Engineer
CA$127K
CA$121K
CA$0
CA$6K
Architect
CA$139K
CA$131K
CA$0
CA$7.6K
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Slalom Build?

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Slalom Build in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$138,691. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Slalom Build for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$111,467.

Other Resources