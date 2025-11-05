Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Slalom Build ranges from CA$101K per year for Engineer to CA$139K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$109K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Slalom Build's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
CA$101K
CA$95K
CA$0
CA$5.7K
Senior Engineer
CA$127K
CA$121K
CA$0
CA$6K
Architect
CA$139K
CA$131K
CA$0
CA$7.6K
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
