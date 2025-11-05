Company Directory
Skydio
Skydio Mechanical Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Skydio totals $161K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Skydio's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
company icon
Skydio
Manufacturing Test Engineer
San Mateo, CA
Total per annum
$161K
Level
Engineer
Base salary
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$26.3K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Skydio?
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Skydio, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Skydio in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skydio for the Mechanical Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $161,325.

Other Resources