Skai Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Skai totals ₪334K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Skai's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Skai
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per annum
₪334K
Level
L3
Base salary
₪334K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Skai in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪509,197. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skai for the Software Engineer role in Israel is ₪380,236.

