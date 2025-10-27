Company Directory
SIX
The median Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland package at SIX totals CHF 117K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SIX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 117K
Level
Base salary
CHF 112K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 4.5K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at SIX?
+CHF 47.1K
+CHF 72.3K
+CHF 16.2K
+CHF 28.4K
+CHF 17.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SIX in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 146,006. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIX for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 118,656.

Other Resources