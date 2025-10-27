Company Directory
SIX
SIX Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at SIX totals CHF 85.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SIX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/27/2025

Median Package
SIX
Cyber Security Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per annum
CHF 85.2K
Level
hidden
Base salary
CHF 80.9K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 4.3K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at SIX sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 136,143. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SIX for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is CHF 85,193.

