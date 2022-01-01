Sinch Salaries

Company Directory
Sinch's salary ranges from $6,466 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Sweden at the low-end to $138,375 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sinch. Last updated: 8/25/2025

Software Engineer
Median $138K
Product Designer
Median $52.4K

UX Designer

Customer Service
$8.3K

Data Scientist
$114K
Product Manager
$59.2K
Project Manager
$6.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$83.6K
Solution Architect
$97.5K
Technical Programme Manager
$55.8K
Technical Writer
$113K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Sinch is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $138,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sinch is $71,396.

Other Resources