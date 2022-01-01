Company Directory
Similarweb
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Similarweb Salaries

Similarweb's salary ranges from $65,553 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Israel at the low-end to $204,000 for a Management Consultant in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Similarweb. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $111K

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $112K
Product Manager
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Data Analyst
Median $65.6K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $133K
Business Analyst
$76.1K
Graphic Designer
$96K
Management Consultant
$204K
Marketing
$77K
Product Designer
$201K
Sales
$96.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Similarweb is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Similarweb is $100,412.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Similarweb

Related Companies

  • BoxBoat Technologies
  • Mastercard
  • Proofpoint
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Clever
  • See all companies →

Other Resources