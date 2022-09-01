Company Directory
SilverSun Technologies Salaries

SilverSun Technologies's salary ranges from $65,557 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $72,617 for a Solution Architect in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SilverSun Technologies. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$67.2K
Software Engineer
$65.6K
Solution Architect
$72.6K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SilverSun Technologies is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $72,617. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SilverSun Technologies is $67,204.

