Silverline Salaries

Silverline's salary ranges from $66,658 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $184,075 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Silverline. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$88.9K
Software Engineer
$66.7K
Solution Architect
$184K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Silverline最高薪職位是解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$184,075。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Silverline年度總薪酬中位數為$88,933。

