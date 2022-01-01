Company Directory
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs Salaries

Silicon Labs's salary ranges from $50,868 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $301,500 for a Technical Programme Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Silicon Labs. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $135K
Hardware Engineer
Median $150K

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Engineer

Business Development
$194K

Information Technologist (IT)
$94.5K
Product Designer
$89.7K
Product Manager
$146K
Project Manager
$221K
Sales
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$165K
Software Engineering Manager
$50.9K
Technical Programme Manager
$302K
Vesting Schedule

33%

Yr 1

33%

Yr 2

33%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Silicon Labs, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-Yr (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-Yr (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-Yr (33.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Silicon Labs is Technical Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Silicon Labs is $145,725.

