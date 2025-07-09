Company Directory
Signode Salaries

Signode's salary ranges from $14,262 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $119,207 for a Solution Architect in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Signode. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Accountant
$56.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$14.3K
Solution Architect
$119K

FAQs

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Signode gemeldet wurde, ist Lösungsarchitekt at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $119,207. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Signode gemeldet wurde, beträgt $56,769.

