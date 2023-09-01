Company Directory
Sigma Software
Sigma Software Salaries

Sigma Software's salary ranges from $8,358 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Ukraine at the low-end to $89,550 for a Civil Engineer in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sigma Software. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $79.9K

Back-End Software Engineer

Civil Engineer
$89.6K
Product Manager
$72.4K

Recruiter
$8.4K
Solution Architect
$62.4K
add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Sigma Software-nél a Építőmérnök at the Common Range Average level, évi $89,550 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Sigma Software-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $72,360.

Other Resources