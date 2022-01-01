Company Directory
SiFive
SiFive Salaries

SiFive's salary ranges from $61,777 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $198,990 for a Electrical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of SiFive. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $79K
Software Engineer
Median $61.8K
Electrical Engineer
$199K

Technical Writer
$92.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
Options

At SiFive, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at SiFive is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $198,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SiFive is $85,747.

