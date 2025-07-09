Company Directory
Siemens Plm Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Siemens Plm Software Salaries

Siemens Plm Software's salary ranges from $45,792 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $221,100 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Siemens Plm Software. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
$45.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$65.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Product Manager
$221K
Programme Manager
$183K
Sales
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Solution Architect
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Siemens Plm Software is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Siemens Plm Software is $161,308.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Siemens Plm Software

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources