Company Directory
Si-Ware Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Si-Ware Systems Salaries

Si-Ware Systems's median salary is $14,070 for a Hardware Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Si-Ware Systems. Last updated: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hardware Engineer
$14.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Si-Ware Systems is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $14,070. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Si-Ware Systems is $14,070.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Si-Ware Systems

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • Facebook
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/si-ware-systems/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.