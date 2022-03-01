Company Directory
Shopmonkey
Shopmonkey Salaries

Shopmonkey's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $299,088 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shopmonkey. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Business Operations
$176K
Product Designer
$121K
Sales
$141K

Software Engineer
$145K
Software Engineering Manager
$299K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Shopmonkey is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Shopmonkey is $145,270.

