Shopify Salaries

Shopify's salary ranges from $40,655 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $367,054 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shopify. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L4 $74.8K
L5 $107K
L6 $151K
L7 $239K
L8 $312K

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L4 $86.9K
L5 $116K
L6 $147K
L7 $220K
Product Manager
L4 $85.8K
L5 $115K
L6 $166K
L7 $197K

Product Designer
L4 $106K
L5 $104K
L6 $150K
L7 $201K

UX Designer

Marketing
L5 $78.6K
L6 $109K
L7 $158K
Software Engineering Manager
L7 $264K
L8 $367K
Customer Service
L4 $40.7K
L5 $47.7K
Data Science Manager
L7 $221K
L8 $279K
Financial Analyst
L5 $90.4K
L6 $121K
Business Analyst
Median $97.9K
Sales Engineer
Median $151K
Business Operations
Median $350K
Marketing Operations
Median $102K
Recruiter
Median $130K
Solution Architect
Median $105K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Business Operations Manager
Median $106K
Human Resources
Median $90K
Sales
Median $87.4K
Technical Program Manager
Median $276K
Technical Writer
Median $66.7K
Business Development
Median $326K
Product Design Manager
Median $315K
Program Manager
Median $150K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $109K
Accountant
$89.6K
Administrative Assistant
$41K
Chief of Staff
$109K
Copywriter
$52.6K
Data Analyst
$164K
Graphic Designer
$149K
Information Technologist (IT)
$104K
Management Consultant
$241K
Project Manager
$69.6K
UX Researcher
Median $100K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

100%

YR 1

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (100.00% annually)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopify, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.25% quarterly)

FAQ

Shopifyで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the L8 levelで、年間総報酬は$367,054です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Shopifyで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$115,356です。

