Shopee
Shopee Salaries

Shopee's salary ranges from $13,594 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Indonesia at the low-end to $231,746 for a Software Engineer in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shopee. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $72.2K
Senior Software Engineer $120K
Expert Software Engineer $167K
Senior Expert Software Engineer $232K

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

AI Engineer

Product Manager
Median $74.9K
Data Analyst
Median $57K

Business Analyst
Median $75.8K
Business Development
Median $13.6K
Data Scientist
Median $91.2K
Product Designer
Median $49.1K
Technical Program Manager
Median $74.8K

Technical Project Manager

Human Resources
Median $54.8K
Financial Analyst
Median $60K
Marketing
Median $44.5K
Project Manager
Median $38.7K
Recruiter
Median $70.3K
Analyst
Median $43.3K
Accountant
$49.8K
Business Operations
$46.9K
Business Operations Manager
$44.7K
Geological Engineer
$174K
Graphic Designer
$71.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.2K
Legal
$98K
Sales
$41.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$225K
UX Researcher
$102K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Shopee, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Shopee é Engenheiro de Software at the Senior Expert Software Engineer level com uma remuneração total anual de $231,746. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Shopee é $70,340.

