ShopBack
ShopBack Salaries

ShopBack's salary ranges from $15,900 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $388,746 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ShopBack. Last updated: 9/19/2025

Software Engineer
Median $54.4K
Product Manager
Median $120K
Business Analyst
$44.3K

Business Development
$50.7K
Marketing
$49K
Product Designer
$74.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$389K
UX Researcher
$15.9K
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

70%

YR 3

At ShopBack, Share/equity grants are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-YR (5.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 70% vests in the 3rd-YR (70.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ShopBack is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $388,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ShopBack is $52,503.

