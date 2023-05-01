Company Directory
Shop-Ware
Shop-Ware Salaries

Shop-Ware's salary ranges from $93,253 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Germany at the low-end to $139,300 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Shop-Ware. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$93.3K
Product Manager
$139K
Software Engineer
Median $115K

FAQ

Shop-Ware最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$139,300。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Shop-Ware年度總薪酬中位數為$115,000。

